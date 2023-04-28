NEW ROADS WILL EXPAND ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITIES — PRESIDENT RUTO

Increased government investment in road construction will expand access to economic opportunities, President William Ruto has said.

The president said roads will accelerate the country’s growth.

He was speaking on Friday during the launch of the construction of a 65-Kilometre road network in Ongata Rongai.

Once completed, he said, the road will ease traffic and give the town a city outlook.

“Rongai has what it takes to be a city on its own. We will deliver the infrastructure and services that are required to make it happen. “

The road network includes Rongai- Gataka- Embulbul, Karen Cooperative- Matasia- Nkoroi, Ongata Rongai, Nazarene University- Rimpa, and JN (C58)-Lewisa Academy-Kahara Market.

The President said the Government will also fix sewerage lines to sustainably cater for the growing population of Ongata Rongai.

At the Merigi Trading Centre in Bomet County, he relaunched the construction of a 75-kilometre road network.

It includes Silibwet – Merigi – Kaparuso – Tegat – Chemaner – Kimuchul- Matecha, Longisa – Kembu – Chemaner, and Mulot – Kapkimolwa – Kembu – Kaparuso, Matecha – Mugoiywet Roads.

The President said the roads will ease the movement of agricultural products to the market and boost agribusiness in the region.

“We have also removed taxes on tea packaging so that farmers can earn more money from farming,” he explained.

He was accompanied by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, a host of MPs and MCAs.