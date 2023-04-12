PRESIDENT APPOINTS NEW POLICE CHIEFS

Douglas Kanja Kirocho is the new Deputy Inspector-General of the Kenya Police Service.



Mr Kirocho, who has been serving as the Commandant, General Service Unit (GSU), takes over from Edward Mbugua who retired from the Service in March.



In the changes, the Director in-charge of Investigations at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Eliud Kipkoech Lagat will now be the new Commandant GSU.



In a Gazette Notice issued on Wednesday, President William Ruto also appointed Bruno Shioso as the Director-General of the Kenya Coast Guard Service.



He will serve the maritime force for four years.



Meanwhile, Gideon Munga Nyale who has been serving as the Director of Operations at the Police Service has been elevated to the Commandant, Kiganjo Police Training Institute.



The changes also saw Ranson Lolmodoni appointed as the Director of Operations at the Police Service.