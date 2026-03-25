PRESIDENT RUTO ANNOUNCES $2.9 BILLION INVESTMENT BY 20 INVESTORS IN KENYA

President William Ruto has unveiled more than $2.9 billion in 20 investment deals that will create 63,000 quality jobs for Kenyans.

The investments span across agriculture, manufacturing, ICT, Business Process Outsourcing, healthcare, energy, and real estate.

The President said the majority of these investments are already at advanced stages of implementation, with several already breaking ground.

President Ruto explained that these investments are a demonstration of investor confidence in Kenya.

“We are not just talking about numbers; we are talking about real investments, including $1 billion in agriculture alone,” he said.

He spoke during the Kenya International Investment Conference held in Nairobi alongside President Daniel Chapo of Mozambique.

The President said the government is continuously rolling out far-reaching reforms to strengthen Kenya’s investment competitiveness, improve the ease of doing business, and create a more enabling and investor-friendly environment.

“In direct response to investor feedback, Kenya is implementing a new package of cross-cutting policy actions designed to remove long-standing investment bottlenecks and significantly enhance the ease of doing business,” he said.

He said the government is strengthening tax administration by introducing VAT refund mechanisms for export-led firms and providing greater certainty in transfer pricing frameworks, thereby improving liquidity and predictability for investors.

Other reforms include zero-rating VAT on exported services, tax reforms that allow companies to offset verified tax claims against future liabilities, and the removal of the 30 per cent domestic equity requirement for ICT companies, unlocking significant new investments into Kenya’s rapidly expanding digital economy.

He said through the One-Stop Investment Centre, investors now access seamless, world-class facilitation services.

“By the end of 2026, this platform will be fully digitised, enabling permits and licences to be secured entirely online, reducing costs and improving efficiency for investors,” he said.

President Ruto said the government is also investing heavily in infrastructure and connectivity by expanding roads, railways, airports, and seaports.

He said the government is improving energy competitiveness through tariff reforms and expanded power generation, ensuring more predictable and cost-effective electricity for energy-intensive industries and lower energy costs.

Additionally, he said the government is aligning export processing and special economic zones.

He explained that human capital is Kenya’s greatest asset, and that is the reason the government is strengthening education and training to buildn a highly capable workforce.

“Despite the clear and demonstrable progress registered, we remain committed to continuous improvement, guided by the insights and concerns of investors, businesses, and all stakeholders,” he said.

The President said these initiatives are positioning Kenya as a premium investment destination, offering stability, predictability, and openness, anchored on strong macroeconomic and microeconomic fundamentals, creating real opportunities for investors.

He described Kenya’s investment climate as very attracting, saying it continues to maintain positive economic growth and stability. The President noted that despite global headwinds, foreign direct investment inflows to Kenya in 2025 grew by over 15 per cent, exceeding $2 billion (KSh258 billion) for the first time.

“Kenya was also recently upgraded by Standard & Poor’s from B- to B, a clear signal of strengthening macro-economic fundamentals and growing investor confidence,” he said.

President Ruto explained that inflation has averaged 4.4% for an extended period, having come down from 9.6 per cent three years ago.

The exchange rate has also remained stable at KSh129 to the dollar for over two years, while the country’s foreign exchange reserves stand at a historic $14.6 billion, representing nearly seven months of import cover.

On his part, President Chapo said the private sector is key to unlocking Africa’s vast untapped potential for the development of the continent.

He cited Africa’s young population, mineral resources, and potential in agriculture, tourism, infrastructure development corridors, economic growth, industrialisation, and special zones as the necessary assets for the continent’s turnaround.

“We are here to say welcome to Kenya and Mozambique. Kenya and Mozambique are the right places to put your money and do business,” he said.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi noted that global disruptions such as the Iran conflict, which has interrupted global logistics, call for enhanced intra-African cooperation, including the African Continental Free Trade Area, to ease stress from external shocks.

Investment and Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui said the ministry is working with investors and addressing their needs.

“When there is a problem and you have a solution, the government is waiting to listen to you,” Mr Kinyanjui said.

He said the government is keen on nurturing a mutually beneficial relationship with investors, noting that the State will provide stability and, in return, the private sector will create jobs.

KCB Group CEO Paul Russo commended the government’s efforts to enhance competitiveness, noting that the impact is already evident.

“When you invest in Kenya it pays,” he said.