PRESIDENT RUTO ANNOUNCES NATIONWIDE LIVESTOCK VACCINATION

The government will embark on a nationwide livestock vaccination programme against diseases in January next year, President William Ruto has announced.

The President said 22 million cattle and 50 million goats and sheep will be vaccinated.

He explained that the programme will help prevent animal diseases and thus secure the international market for livestock products.

“This will ensure we access both national and international markets for our livestock products,” he said.

The President made the remarks during the Maa Cultural Festival held near the Samburu National Reserve in Samburu County.

Others who attended the colourful event were Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano, Governors Jonathan Lati Lelelit (Samburu), Patrick ole Ntutu (Narok), Joseph ole Lenku (Kajiado), and Mohamud Ali (Marsabit), along with MPs, MCAs and other leaders.

The President noted that the government has allocated KSh1 billion for restocking of livestock lost during the drought in the northern part of the country.

He also said that the government will buy 55,000 goats and sheep to distribute to farmers, ensuring that every family is supported.

“We are committed to ensuring that families who lost their livestock during the drought benefit from the government programme,” he said.

President Ruto also announced that the government has completed the construction of a leather industrial park at Kenanie and Narok, which will ensure no leather goes to waste.

“Through these facilities, we will be able to save KSh10 billion we have been losing in leather,” he said.

The President added that the government will scale up environmental conservation efforts in arid and semi-arid areas to mitigate the effects of climate change, including drought, which leads to heavy livestock losses.

He said the government will provide drought-resistant seedlings to boost tree-planting in the region.

On matters carbon trading, he pointed out that 40 per cent of proceeds from the carbon market would go to the community.

At the same time, President Ruto emphasised the government’s commitment to implementing universal health coverage to ensure all citizens have access to quality and affordable medical care.

President Ruto noted that the government is paying debts owed to the National Hospital Insurance Fund as it transitions to the Social Health Authority and will ensure the new institution has sufficient resources to meet the needs of all citizens.

The President assured Kenyans that, in the not too distant future, no citizen will be asked to pay when they go to hospital.

He further explained that the government would pay for those who were unable to pay. The government will meet the costs to ensure no one is left behind.

“Universal Health Coverage will become a reality under this administration because we have planned it well,” he said.

The President assured Kenyans that no part of the country would be left behind in development.

He announced the establishment of a new sub-county, Ilchamus, to enhance access to public services.

President Ruto urged the Maa community to ensure all students in the community attend school so that they can realise their dreams.

He highlighted the government’s increased investment in education, saying schooling is the greatest equaliser.

The President also said the government has rolled out a new student-centred higher education funding model that will provide every student with a chance to pursue education regardless of their financial background.

President Ruto also emphasised that security operations in the region will continue so that the government can comprehensively tackle the challenges of cattle rustling, banditry and other crimes.