PRESIDENT RUTO ASKS CHINESE BUSINESS PEOPLE TO INVEST IN THE BOTTOM-UP ECONOMIC TRANSFORMATION AGENDA ENABLERS

President William Ruto has urged Chinese businesspeople to invest in projects that will expedite the realisation of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda in Kenya.

He asked the investors to explore opportunities that will facilitate growth in agriculture and agro-industrial manufacturing, the micro, small and medium-sized enterprise sector, affordable housing, universal healthcare, the digital superhighway and creative economy.

The Government, he added, is implementing a diversified investment model consisting of county aggregation industrial parks to unlock the vast industrial potential at the grassroots throughout the country.

He noted that by promoting value addition, industrial manufacturing and export competitiveness, Kenya offers a wide range of investment opportunities.

“I encourage you to pay close attention to these diverse investment opportunities and move quickly to take advantage of them,” he said.

The President made the remarks during the Kenya-China Investors’ Roundtable in Beijing, China.

The President assured the investors that the Government has put in place robust measures to improve the business environment in the country to enhance private investments.

“Kenya has established a strong public-private partnership (PPP) framework, with robust policy instruments and other measures to protect investments and minimise risk across every sector,” he added.

The President told the Chinese investors to use Kenya’s competitiveness, geostrategic location and stability as their gateway to access the huge African market.

The President said investment in Kenya will give them access to the East Africa Community market with a population of 400 million and the Common Market for East and Southern Africa with a population of 600 million people.

Additionally, he noted that the Africa Continental Free Trade Area will give them access to a market of 1.2 billion people in Africa.

“I welcome more companies to take advantage of the emerging opportunities in Kenya, East Africa and Africa by taking the first step into Kenya,” he said.