PRESIDENT RUTO ASKS LEADERS TO SUPPORT BROAD-BASED GOVERNMENT

President William Ruto has asked leaders from various political affiliations to support ongoing efforts to unite Kenyans for the sake of the unity and transformation.

The President appealed to leaders who do not support the broad-based government to do so in the spirit of patriotism.

He said the unity and transformation of the country are more important than the selfish, personal and political interests of leaders.

“I want to tell fellow leaders that this is not the time for us to be disunited, to think about selfish interests or our political formations. This is the time to think about Kenya,” he said.

“Let us all work together towards transformation, progress and unity so that we can overcome poverty,” he added.

Speaking during his second day of a three-day development tour of Kisii and Nyamira counties, President Ruto said tribal and sectoral politics was outdated.

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Kisii Governor Simba Arati, MPs and MCAs.

In Nyaribari Chache Constituency, President Ruto broke ground for the construction of the KSh3 billion Kisii County Cancer Treatment Centre that will serve the region.

The 76-bed facility will help in cancer awareness, prevention, screening, early detection and diagnosis and provide the latest treatment options, including chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery.

The President said the government is keen on ensuring that serious ailments like cancer do not impoverish Kenyans.

“Under our Universal Health Coverage programme, the government has established the Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund that will cater for the treatment of illnesses like cancer,” he said.

The President also commissioned the Outpatient, Surgical and Mother and Child units at Keroka Level IV Hospital in Nyamira County.

He also launched Nyaribari Masaba Affordable Housing Project at Ekerubo, Kisii County.

On the Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Programme, the President said KSh650 million will be used to connect 10,000 households in Nyamira County.

At Ekerubo, Nyaribari Masaba Constituency, President Ruto launched the construction of 350 units under the Affordable Housing Programme.

This is part of 10,000 units to be built in Kisii County. He said the Affordable Housing Programme is the most ideal for Gusii region since it would help stem severe land fragmentation that has seen agricultural land sub-divided into tiny unproductive pieces.

Further, President Ruto said the government has set aside KSh2 billion to connect power to 30,000 households in the county.

Later, the President launched the tarmacking of Metembe-Ngenyi/Bobaracho-Ititi/Rioma-Nyaore/Marani-Nyakoe roads at Marani, Kisii County.

President Ruto said the government will spend KSh4.5 billion to build roads in the county to improve the region’s transport infrastructure and spur economic growth.

Mr Gachagua said he fully supported the recently appointed Cabinet Secretaries, including those from ODM.

“Kenya belongs to all of us. We will therefore support the President in his quest to unite the country,” he said.

Mr Arati commended President Ruto for bringing Kenyans together, noting that had the country disintegrated during the recent chaos, ordinary Kenyans would suffer the most, while leaders had the means to migrate elsewhere.