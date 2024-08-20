PRESIDENT RUTO ASKS NATIONAL GOVERNMENT ADMINISTRATORS TO DISCHARGE THEIR DUTIES DILIGENTLY

National Government Administration Officers, previously known as the provincial administration, are central to the governance and development of Kenya, President William Ruto has said.

The President said the officials are a key pillar of national stability and in the implementation of development projects across the country.

He, however, pointed out that lasting security and stability of the country, as well as successful implementation of development projects, can only be achieved if the officials are dedicated and efficient in their work.

The President made the remarks when he addressed the National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) at the Kenya School of Government in Lower Kabete, Nairobi County, on Tuesday.

They comprised Regional Commissioners, County Commissioners and Deputy County Commissioners.

“I want to make it clear today that your place is this country is constitutional, legal and proper. It’s now your opportunity to serve Kenyans with dignity,” he said.

The President told the officials that the government would continue supporting them, saying they were worked closely with the citizens at the grassroots.

“We will support and facilitate you to offer leadership in your respective jurisdictions and help unlock Kenya’s potential,” the President said.

He reminded the officials that they serve in a country with a robust democracy, saying the rule of law and fairness must guide them in the course of their duties.

He pointed out that the success of the Affordable Housing Programme and the Social Health Insurance will largely depend on their efforts in educating the public at the grassroots.

At the same time, President Ruto directed the officers to ensure all parents in their jurisdictions take children to school.

President Ruto reminded them that the Children’s Act made it mandatory for all children to go to school. Parents, therefore, have an obligation to obey the law.

“It’s your responsibility to intervene in cases where children are not taken to school,” he said.

On official transport for the officials, the President said they will be given electric vehicles, saying these were very cost-effective.

“In the next few months, you will be provided with electric vehicles that, once fully charged, can do 300km,” he said.

He also disclosed that plans were at an advanced stage on the government’s programme to involve village elders in security matters.

“There is an ongoing conversation on how village elders can be used to improve security especially at the grassroots,” President Ruto explained.

The President further pointed out that the officials were undergoing training to improve their skills, saying the first 400 were about to complete the course.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua commended the officials for their efforts in the fight against drug abuse and illicit brews.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said the officials were well placed to promote government agenda at the grassroots.