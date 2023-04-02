PRESIDENT RUTO ASKS OPPOSITION LEADER TO CALL OFF FURTHER DEMONSTRATIONS

President William Ruto has proposed a bi-partisan consultation in Parliament on the

re-constitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) panel.

He said the review must take place within the parameters of the law and the Constitution.

The President said the opposition’s demands on the IEBC selection panel can easily be addressed in Parliament.

The President said his take on the issue was not about who is right or who is wrong.

“…courage is what it takes to stand up and speak; it is also what it takes to sit down and listen.”

He made the remarks on Sunday at the State House, Nairobi, accompanied by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua when he addressed the nation

Dr Ruto said he is ready to engage all Kenyans as he has done with leaders from all the political divide.

He asked Opposition Leader Raila Odinga to call off demonstrations “in view of the recent events that led to loss of lives and destruction of property”.

The President regretted that violence, chaos and disorder had deflected the Government’s focus on economic transformation.

He said he was committed to upholding the freedom of the media “even with its biases against the Government”.