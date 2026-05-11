PRESIDENT RUTO ASSENTS TO INCOME TAX, SEZ AND TECHNOPOLIS BILLS

President William Ruto has signed into law the Income Tax Bill, the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, and the Technopolis Bill at State House, Nairobi.

The new laws are streamlining Kenya’s regulatory framework to strengthen the country’s position as an attractive investment destination, by creating a more efficient, predictable, and competitive business environment.

The Income Tax Act seeks to rationalise the administration of Capital Gains Tax in order to align Kenya’s tax regime with international best practices and recognised principles of taxation, while reinforcing the gains made in improving the ease of doing business.

The changes will exempt Capital Gains Tax on transfers of property undertaken as part of internal company reorganisations where there is no actual economic gain or third-party transaction.

The amendment is also intended to support efficient business restructuring, promote tax neutrality, and preserve the tax base by ensuring tax is only imposed when a genuine external realisation of value occurs.

The Special Economic Zones Act seeks to enhance Kenya’s competitiveness by expanding the scope of Special Economic Zones to include oil and gas zones, and harmonising the tax incentives applicable to entities undertaking activities within the zones.

The law also strengthens the Special Economic Zones framework by aligning it with the operational realities of large-scale capital investments through the provision of a minimum licence tenure of ten years to accommodate the long project cycles associated with such investments.

The legislation further expands the scope of Special Economic Zones to support strategic sectors of the economy, including agro-processing, manufacturing, mining, advanced technology-driven production, and petroleum operations.

The Technopolis Act establishes a comprehensive legal framework for the creation, development, and governance of technopolises in Kenya.

The Act also establishes the Technopolis Dispute Resolution Tribunal to adjudicate appeals relating to licensing, enforcement of the law, and development decisions, in order to enhance fair administrative action and investor confidence.

The Technopolis Act also establishes the Technopolis Development Authority as the successor to the Konza Technopolis Development Authority, with responsibility for the planning, development, and management of technopolises in Kenya.

The law seeks to position Kenya as a leading destination for technology-driven enterprises, innovation, and research by establishing integrated one-stop hubs for the efficient delivery of government services.

The framework is expected to attract global investment, talent, and innovation, while accelerating Kenya’s transition into a knowledge-based digital economy.