PRESIDENT RUTO ATTENDS THE INSTALLATION OG NG’AND’A AS BISHOP OF MILITARY ORDINARIATE

President William Ruto on Saturday attended the installation of the Rt Rev Wallace Ng’ang’a as Bishop of the Catholic Military Ordinariate of Kenya at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi.

The President expressed confidence in Bishop Ng’ang’a’s leadership to provide soldiers with essential spiritual support as they execute their mandate to defend the nation.

“I am confident that under your guidance, the Military Ordinariate will remain a source of strength for our brave men and women in uniform,” he said.

He explained that this will help soldiers navigate through many challenges guided by faith, integrity and service to a higher moral cause.

“Our presence at Bishop Ng’ang’a’s installation underscores our commitment to support the Forces in every way, including providing the spiritual and pastoral sustenance necessary for their well-being,” he said.

President Ruto reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting the freedom of worship in the country, including within the barracks.

He commended the partnership between the government and the church in improving the welfare of the people.

He pointed out that the Catholic Church has, in particular, been instrumental in implementing national strategies to serve citizens in education, healthcare and the provision of psycho-social and pastoral services.

“Today, we honour this enduring partnership and express our gratitude to His Holiness Pope Francis for Bishop Ng’ang’a’s appointment, which strengthens our military’s spiritual core,” he said.

The President urged Kenyans to remember the heroic men and women who have dedicated their lives to serving the nation, as well as those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

“Let us honour their memory and gratefully acknowledge their contribution,” he said.

The President affirmed the government’s commitment to modernising the equipment, facilities and capabilities of the military.

On his part, Bishop Ng’ang’a said he would build a supportive community within the military, where soldiers can find comfort, spiritual guidance and strength to persevere.

He emphasised that this will provide crucial support to officers and their families, acknowledging the unique challenges they face, particularly the extended time spent away from home due to the demands of their work.

“I ask for your prayers. The responsibility is great, but with God’s grace and your support, I believe we can fulfil the mission,” he said.

Nairobi Catholic Archbishop Maurice Muhatia, who is also the chairperson of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops, called on the faithful to pray for military officers as they protect the country’s borders.

Bishop Ng’ang’a succeeds Bishop Alfred Rotich, who retired in 2016, becoming the third bishop of the military.

The Rt Rev Hubertus van Megen, the Pope’s representative to Kenya, and His Eminence John Cardinal Njue were present.