PRESIDENT RUTO AWARDED GHANA’S HIGHEST HONOUR

Ghana has awarded President William Ruto the country’s highest honour, The Companion of the Order of the Star of the Volta.

Conferring the honour at a State banquet on Wednesday evening, President Nana Akufo-Addo said President Ruto was an “example of a new generation of African leaders” who have decided to insist on the application of principles of accountability and due process to all citizens no matter their status in society”.

He pointed out that President Ruto had done this no matter the complexity or sensitivity of political consequences.

“Under your leadership,” President Akufo-Addo said, “Kenya has become a shining example of a nation governed by the rule of law.”

He said under President Ruto’s leadership, Kenya has regained its place of pride at the international stage.

President Akufo-Addo cited declining inflation, growth in start ups and the number of Kenyans set to have access to housing and health insurance.