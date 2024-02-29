PRESIDENT RUTO CALLS FOR COLLECTIVE CLIMATE ACTION TO MITIGATE CLIMATE CHANGE

President William Ruto has urged the international community to form a huge coalition for collective climate action.

The President expressed concerns over the escalating adverse impacts of climate change, which pose significant threats to humanity.

He said despite increased awareness and efforts, global greenhouse gas emissions are still on the rise.

“Pollution patterns are veering in an alarming direction and biodiversity is confronted with escalating threats along with the risk of an accelerating rate of loss,” he said.

Additionally, the President said: “Undoubtedly, we collectively appreciate this predicament, yet our track record on course correcting is mixed.”

He made the remarks on Thursday during the Sixth Session of the United Nations Environment Assembly, UNEA-6, at Gigiri in Nairobi.

The Head of State said UN Member States must work together to tackle climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution.

“No economy, community or nation can tackle these challenges single-handedly with any hope of success,” he said.

At the same time, President Ruto urged the global community to support Africa’s position that the Secretariat of the Treaty be headquartered at UNEP.

Present were Presidents Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (Somalia), Mokgweetsi Masisi (Botswana), Ismail Omar Guelleh (Djibouti), Brice Oligui (Gabon), Vice-Presidents (Kembo Mohadi (Zimbabwe), Moussa Al-Kouni (Libya), Prime Ministers Abiy Ahmed (Ethiopia), Gervais Ndirakobuca (Burundi), Russell Dlamini (Eswatini), and Edouard Ngirente (Rwanda).

Also present were Ms Leila Benali, President of UNEA 6, United Nations General Assembly President Dennis Francis, UNEP Director-General Inger Andersen and President of the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations Paula Narvaez.