PRESIDENT RUTO CHAIRS FIRST PAPERLESS CABINET

President William Ruto on Tuesday chaired the first paperless Cabinet meeting, kicking off a major government digitisation drive.

Cabinet Secretaries arrived at State House, Nairobi, without the traditional bulky folders, large briefcases and huge files.

In the Cabinet room, they found secured portable digital devices interconnected and attached to their files, memos and a secure notebook to assist them take notes in the meeting without leaving the devices.

The bold move is expected to significantly reduce the cost of printing and enhance security of Cabinet records.

President Ruto said the digitisation of cabinet meetings was a clear signal that the Government was going digital.

He said it will enhance service delivery by fostering efficiency and eliminating unnecessary bureaucracy in government.

“Kenyans will be able to access government services from anywhere, from their home or offices, without having to go unnecessarily to government offices and wait in long queues,” he said.

A paperless system is in line with President Ruto’s climate change initiative.