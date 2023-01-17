PRESIDENT RUTO: CHEBUKATI AN EXAMPLE OF INTEGRITY AT WORK

President William Ruto has said Constitutional Commissions and Independent offices are integral to the prosperity and stability of Kenya.

The institutions, he said, are essential to Kenya’s democracy and their leadership is critical factor in their success.

“The promise of our Constitution is partly dependent on the integrity and vigilance of Commissions and independent offices. They are the auditors of the auditors; they watch over the watchmen.”

The President cited IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati and the experience of the August polls.

“That is what integrity looks like when working for the people of Kenya; standing with the Constitution, braving pressure and resisting threats.”

He was speaking on Tuesday during a meeting with Constitutional Commissions and Independent Offices at the State House, Nairobi.

The meeting was aimed at inaugurating a collaborative plan between the Executive and Commissions and Independent Offices towards the full implementation of the Constitution.

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Attorney General Justin Muturi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, among other leaders.