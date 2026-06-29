PRESIDENT RUTO COMMISSIONS NGONG ROAD-NAIVASHA ROAD FLYOVER

President William Ruto has commissioned the Ngong Road-Naivasha Flyover for use.

The viaduct, that was built at a cost of KSh 3.8 billion, will ease congestion along one of Nairobi’s busiest transport corridors and improve traffic circulation, the President said.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony on Monday, he said traffic congestion has for years imposed significant economic and social costs on the city by delaying workers, increasing the cost of doing business and reducing productivity.

“For too long, congestion has imposed a heavy cost on our economy and on the daily lives of our people. It has delayed workers on their way to earning a living, increased the cost of doing business, kept traders away from customers and taken precious time away from families,” President Ruto pointed out.

The President said the flyover is a strategic investment aimed at improving the efficiency, productivity and competitiveness of the capital city.

He explained that the project removes one of Nairobi’s long-standing traffic bottlenecks by separating traffic flows and enhancing safety for motorists, pedestrians and public transport users.

“This is what modern infrastructure should do: Reduce travel time, lower the cost of transport, improve road safety and make cities work better for everyone,” he said.

To support the nearby Talanta Sports City Stadium, President Ruto said the government has commenced construction of access roads to the premier sports facility, with Phase I valued at KSh3.9 billion.

“This project will provide world-class connectivity to the stadium and surrounding developments,” he said.

He thanked the Government of Spain for supporting the project, describing the partnership between the two countries as anchored on mutual respect and a shared commitment to Kenya’s transformation.

Additionally, the President noted that the construction of the Upper Hill-Kenyatta Avenue Viaduct, at a cost of KSh2.99 billion, is at 60 per cent and will significantly improve access into Nairobi Central Business District and reduce travel time.

At the same time, he said the Government is also upgrading State House Road at KSh1.6 billion, with contractors already mobilised to commence works.

To strengthen urban resilience, President Ruto said the government is also implementing a KSh2 billion Nairobi Drainage Improvement Programme.

Likewise, the President disclosed that a 45km roads’ project, jointly funded by the National Government and Nairobi City County, is being implemented at a cost of KSh2.5 billion.

“These investments reaffirm the Government’s commitment to delivering world-class urban infrastructure that improves mobility, enhances road safety, stimulates investment and supports inclusive economic growth,” he said.

He explained that the Government is not merely building roads but constructing smarter, better connected and more resilient cities that will drive Kenya’s prosperity for generations to come.

He pointed out that KSh2 billion has been allocated to Nairobi County to connect homes in various wards, including Kosovo, Hospital Ward and Mathare, among others.

At the same time, President Ruto told off his critics over claims that he was wasting time inspecting development projects across the country.

“I am inspecting development projects across the country because it is the work Kenyans gave me. What I am doing should not bother them because they don’t have any plan on how to take Kenya to the next level of development,” the President said.

He described his opponents as clueless, saying some had served in government for over 40 years but have no development record to show for it.

He said it is “unbelievable” that his opponents are opposed to the Affordable Housing Programme that is aimed at ensuring Kenyans own decent homesand eliminating slums across the country.

Governor Johnson Sakaja commended the partnership between the National Government and the county, saying it will help address challenges facing city residents.

“We will support President Ruto for the second term in office come next General Election because he is the only leader keen on transforming Kenya,” the governor said.

MPs John Kiarie (Dagoretti South), Beatrice Elachi (Dagoretti North) and Felix Odiwuor (Lang’ata) said they will support the re-election of President Ruto in 2027.