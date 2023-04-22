PRESIDENT RUTO: GOVERNMENT TO DOUBLE UNIVERSITY TVET FUNDS

President William Ruto has announced plans to double funds allocated to tertiary institutions.

He said the move will help the institutions improve quality of education.

“From May, we are going to have a new and comprehensive funding mechanism,” he announced.

He made the remarks on Saturday in Laare, Meru County, during the launch of the tarmacking of the Kaelo-Kamukunji-Mutuati Road.

The President said the road will be completed by December this year.

At the same time, the President said the Government is committed to increasing earnings by farmers and creating economic opportunities for all Kenyans.

He said the Government had put in place a new regulation reducing miraa levies to boost earnings.

“Now that we have removed those levies and fees, the miraa business will thrive,” he said.

The President said the new regulation has also unlocked a market in Somalia for the product following negotiations.

Present were Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi, Meru Governor Bishop Kawira Mwangaza, and MPs led by Majority Leader Kimani Ichungw’ah.

Later in Buuri Constituency, the President commissioned the Kiirua Buuri Irrigation Development Project that will benefit more than 5,000 farmers.

“It will improve food and nutrition security besides enhancing farm income to Sh400 million a year,” he said.

The President explained that the Government will shift from rains to irrigation-fed agriculture.

“We must make our agriculture commercial and sustainable so that we can break the poverty cycle that is associated with farming.”