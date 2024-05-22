PRESIDENT RUTO IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

President William Ruto has arrived in Washington, D.C. in the United States of America.

The President, accompanied by First Lady Rachel Ruto, were received by the First Lady of the United States of America Jill Biden at the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland this morning.

This is the second phase of the U.S. State Visit after Atlanta where the President pitched camp for two days marketing Kenya as a top investment destination in Africa.

https://www.flickr.com/photos/firstladykenya/albums/72177720317214914/with/53739464155