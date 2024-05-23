PRESIDENT RUTO HOLDS TALKS WITH FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT OBAMA

President William Ruto on Thursday held talks with former U.S. President Barack Obama in Washington, D.C.

The two leaders exchanged views on democratic developments, climate and peace and security challenges in Africa.

President Ruto termed it a “productive engagement”.

“We reviewed opportunities available to Africa’s young and dynamic demographic in tech, innovation, higher and technical education,” said President Ruto.

They also exchanged ideas on how Kenya and Africa can leverage on U.S. institutions and technological capacity to advance its interests.