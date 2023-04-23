PRESIDENT RUTO: HOUSING FUND WILL HELP HUSTLERS OWN HOMES

President William Ruto has said the government will strengthen the Housing Fund to allow more Kenyans to own homes.

The President said the government wants low-income earners to take up the units offered by the affordable housing programme.

He revealed that Kenyans will contribute three percent of their income to kick-start their journey of owning a house.

“Every employee who contributes three percent, their employer will also contribute three percent to the Housing kitty,” he explained.

He spoke during church serving and the official opening of Friends Church (Quakers) Donholm, Nairobi.

The President said the government will lead by example and ensure civil servants benefit from the programme.

He assured Nairobi residents that the government will increase the number of affordable housing units to ensure they live in decent homes.

President Ruto said the government’s plan of increasing members’ contributions to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has helped the country increase its savings.

The move, he added, will help the country to manage its foreign debt by borrowing locally.

“In just two months we have doubled the amount of money that we are saving as a country,” he said.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi urged Kenyans to be patient as the government works on restoring the economy.

“It takes time, consistency, commitment, and sacrifices so that we can get there,” he added.

Others present were Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, Mr. Mudavadi’s spouse, Tessie, Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Affirmative Action and Gender Aisha Jumwa, and a host MPs and MCAs.