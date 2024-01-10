PRESIDENT RUTO: KCC WILL PAY FARMERS SH50 A LITRE FROM MARCH 1

The government is reforming the dairy sector to boost earnings by farmers.

President William Ruto said the Government is spending KSh5 billion modernising New Kenya Co-operative Creameries (KCC) to enhance its efficiency to meet the needs of farmers.

He observed that the goal of bolstering KCC’s processing capacity is to ensure it handles the entire volume of milk produced by farmers.

The President also directed KCC to begin paying milk farmers KSh50 a litre beginning March 1 and ensure the price never fluctuates.

“From July 1, farmers will be paid every 15 days. This is how we will eliminate milk hawking, which arises when farmers are not paid for two to three months,” he said.

He made the remarks on Wednesday during the commissioning of the upgraded New KCC in Nyahururu, Laikipia County.

The President noted the Government will help farmers get quality animal breeds that do not consume a lot of feed to maximise profits.

He explained that the government will also enhance farmers’ access to seasonal credit through the Agricultural Finance Corporation.

“The government has allocated AFC KSh10 billion for this purpose,” he said.

At the same time, President Ruto assured farmers that they will get this season’s fertiliser on time at a subsidised price of KSh2,500.

“Investing in agriculture is the best way to create wealth and expand opportunities for the people and reduce the cost of living and food,” he said.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said reforms in the agricultural sector have been successful, citing improved earnings by tea, coffee and milk farmers.

“The last bonus has been the highest in the history of tea farming in the country,” he said.

Earlier, President Ruto commissioned the tarmacking of access roads in Lamuria, Laikipia County.

He also laid the foundation stone for the construction of the 200-unit Nanyuki Affordable Housing Project which will generate more than 1,000 jobs.

Cabinet Secretaries Simon Chelugui, Alice Wahome, Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu, MPs and MCAs were present.