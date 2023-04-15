PRESIDENT RUTO LAUNCHES DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS CALLS FOR UNITY OF PURPOSE

The Government is committed to addressing the challenges facing Kenyans.

President William Ruto said the government is focused on issues that will change the lives of ordinary people.

Speaking in Narok and Kiambu counties where he launched water and road projects, the President said only unity of purpose will move the country forward.

He asked leaders to focus on transforming the country and stop politicking.

“I am ready to work with all leaders to change Kenya. I will work with any lesder who wants to improve the lives of Kenyans,” he said.

The President launched the Sh1.5 billion, Narok Town Sewerage Project in the company of Governors Patrick Ole Ntutu (Narok) and Joseph Ole Lenku (Kajiado), MPs among other leaders.

He also commissioned a Sh73 Million Water Project in Suswa that will supply five million liters of water a day to more than 40,000 households in the area.

The President said the Government has set aside Sh350 million for water in the county.

“We are building dams and pans to supply water for domestic and irrigation use so that we can eradicate hunger in Kenya,” he explained.

Later, President Ruto in company of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa and dozens of MPs and MCAs, launched the upgrading to bitumen standard of 90-Kilometres of roads in Gachie/Limuru, Kiambu County.

He noted that the roads will ease the flow of farm produce and goods to the market.

“This will open up access to economic opportunities for people in the area. This is the spirit of our Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.”

The President said the Government is working round the clock to reduce the cost of living.