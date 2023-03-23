PRESIDENT RUTO LAUNCHES DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS IN KISII AND NYAMIRA COUNTIES

President William Ruto on Thursday started a three-day development tour of Kisii, Nyamira and Migori counties.

The president launched various development projects on his first day in the region.

In Kisii County, the President presided over the launch of a water supply and treatment plant and the opening of a computer laboratory. In Nyamira, he presided over the commissioning of road projects and the launch of an affordable housing programme.

The President appealed to leaders across the political divide to work together to deliver services to the people.

President Ruto told the Opposition to stop chaos and destruction of property.

“I have a duty to protect the rights of all Kenyans against all threats. I have an obligation to business owners in various parts of the country whose premises were looted and destroyed by protesters mobilized by reckless and irresponsible politicians.”

President Ruto said the government is committed to expanding the water supply and sanitation system in Kisii and counties to meet the needs of the people.

He commissioned the Kisii Town Water Supply Project, Kegati Water Treatment Plant in Kisii County that will increase the capacity of the plant from 6,500 to 27,000 cubic meters per day.

Dr Ruto said the government has secured Ksh 500 million to connect Kisii County homes to clean water that meets the World Health Organization (WHO) standard.

Later, he commissioned the upgrading to bitumen standard of Gekano-Rigoma-Amabuko; Ngenyi-Manga-Motemumwamu; Gekano-Girango and Gekano-Muturmesi-Birongo roads.

He also officially opened Kisii National Polytechnic Digital Empowerment Centre, that will oequip the youth with digital skills needed in the online job market.

The President said the national and Nyamira County will construct 10,000 affordable houses that will create jobs for the youth in Sironga.

The President was accompanied by Cabinet Secretaries Eliud Owalo (ICT), Ezekiel Machogu (Education) and Zachariah Njeru (Lands). Others were Governors Simba Arati (Kisii) and Amos Nyaribo (Nyamira), MPs and MCAs among other leaders.