PRESIDENT RUTO LAUNCHES THE VOI-MWATATE METRE GAUGE RAILWAY

President William Ruto has launched reconstruction works of the Voi-Mwatate-Taveta railway line that ceased operations nearly 20 years ago.

The line, which was a crucial corridor linking Kenya to northern Tanzania, fell into disuse due to declining freight and passenger services.

On Friday, the President announced that the government would spend KSh5.5 billion in the revitalisation and renovation of the Metre Gauge line. In addition, a dry port will also be built in Voi town.

When the works on the renovations of the railway line are complete, President Ruto pointed out, it will revive the once vibrant Mombasa-Voi-Taveta-Moshi-Arusha-Singida-Bujumbura trade route, reducing the distance between Mombasa and Bujumbura by 358km.

He explained that the railway will position Voi town as a strategic logistics hub linking the Port of Mombasa and the Taveta-Holili One-Stop Border Post along the Kenya-Tanzania border.

Explaining that the railway will ease the movement of people and goods across the three countries, President Ruto said it would also unlock Taita-Taveta County’s mining potential and boost the import and export of agricultural products in the region.

“It will create more job opportunities for young people in Taita-Taveta County and beyond, boosting trade and spurring growth of the local economy,” he said.

He spoke in Voi, Taita-Taveta, during a development tour of the county accompanied by Taita-Taveta Governor Andrew Mwadime, Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, Taita-Taveta Women Representative Haika Mzighi, MPs and MCAs.

On Taita-Taveta affairs, President Ruto pointed out that the government is committed to the county’s transformation to ensure it is not left behind.

He inspected the ongoing construction of the 55km Mto Mwagodi-Dawida-Mbale-Wundanyi-Bura Junction road in Mwatate Constituency. Close to 10km of the road has been completed, and the project is expected to be completed early next year.

The Illasit-Rombo-Njukini-Taveta road, which connects Kajiado County and Taita-Taveta County, is progressing well, with 20km of the 60km road already complete.

Additionally, the Cess-Lake Jipe road is under construction, while Maungu-Kasigau road has been advertised and funds secured for the 18km Voi-Sagalla road.

Meanwhile, the President also launched the construction of the KSh950 million Voi Stadium, a 10,000-capacity facility , and a KSh300 million modern market in Voi town, complete with a cold room and storage facilities to reduce post-harvest losses.

At the same time, President Ruto said the government is closing the chapter on the era of deceptive politics in which leaders made promises they did not intend to keep.

This time round, the President said, the government is honouring the commitments it made to the people in its manifesto by delivering long-overdue projects.

He explained that citizens had recognised the government’s development record.

“I want to assure you that I will deliver on the assignment you gave me. When the time comes, you will examine me, and I am confident I will pass with an A+,” he said.

The President warned the opposition against divisive and tribal politics, saying it has no place in a democratic Kenya.

The President said the opposition was engaging in name-calling, hate and theatrics, and has thus failed to present an alternative agenda to the people.

“William Ruto is not an agenda. It is a person’s name,” he told opposition leaders.

The President vowed that he would put his critics to shame through the government’s national transformation agenda.

“They criticise me with words; I will answer them with action,” he said.

The President reiterated his commitment to national unity under the Broad-Based Government.

“We were on different political sides, but because of our desire to unite Kenyans, we created the Broad-Based Government that seeks to eradicate hate, division, tribalism and discrimination,” he said.

On grassroots elections of the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, the President urged supporters to turn out in large numbers to elect leaders of their choice on 23rd April, 2026.

“We want every village to be linked to the National Government through grassroots leaders because our agenda is bottom up,” he said.

Governor Mwadime called on Taita-Taveta leaders and residents to shun divisive politics. He told residents that the President Ruto government has implemented the highest number of impactful projects in a short time in the county.

“Taita-Taveta County will be transformed under the leadership of President Ruto,” he said.

Mr Mvurya said the difference between President Ruto’s leadership and that of his opponents “is like day and night”.

He said the President has focused on delivering his promises, noting that the coastal region has benefited immensely from the government’s development programmes and projects.

Taita-Taveta Woman Rep said President Ruto has surpassed expectations in delivering on the commitments he made to the people of the county.

She cited the construction of roads, modern markets, affordable housing and a stadium, among others.