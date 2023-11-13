PRESIDENT RUTO: LET US TACKLE PLASTIC POLLUTION

President William Ruto has asked the globe to urgently tackle plastic pollution.

He said it is a growing challenge that continues to impact negatively on people’s health and biodiversity.

Plastic pollution, he stated, is also altering livelihoods besides choking marine life.

“We must embrace innovative technologies that encourage more reuse of plastic waste for a sustainable future for all,” he noted.

President Ruto was speaking during the opening of the Third Session of the Inter-Governmental Negotiating Committee on Ending Plastic Pollution at the United Nations Office in Nairobi.

He called on producers and innovators to explore alternative options such as non-plastic substitutes that do not harm the environment.

“This is an opportunity for African plastic-alternative industries to become market leaders and drive the continent’s growth.”

Meanwhile, President Ruto has said Kenya is taking the necessary fiscal consolidation that will place the economy in the right footing.

He pointed out that the Government has strengthened Kenya’s fiscal discipline by reducing the budget deficit l to 4.4 per cent.

With these efforts, he added, Kenya looks forward to an improved and sustained economic performance.

“This will reduce vulnerabilities and uplift people’s lives.”

The President was speaking on Monday at State House, Nairobi, when he met the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission to Kenya led by Haimanot Teferra.

The Fund’s Resident Representative Selim Chakir, Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo and Central Bank Governor Kamau Thugge were present.