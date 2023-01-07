PRESIDENT RUTO: NATIONAL ASSEMBLY AND SENATE MUST WORK TOGETHER

President William Ruto has undertaken to end the sibling rivalry between the Senate and the National Assembly.

He said he will not allow any issue arising between the two Houses to go to court.

“We will find a framework that will deal with any disputes that arise between the Senate and National Assembly.”

The President regretted that public resources were being wasted in settling conflicts between public institutions.

“Government entities should not take each other to court unnecessarily; they must endeavour to settle their issues out of Court.”

He made the remarks on Saturday at the ongoing retreat at the Fairmont Mt Kenya Safari Club in Nyeri County.

Present were Cabinet Secretaries, Council of Governors, Principal Secretaries, House Leadership, among others.

The President further noted that he will continue working with Governors in accordance with the Constitution.

“This is not by choice made by some leaders or political parties. As leaders, we must be driven by public interest.”

He said CSs will be allowed to prosecute government agenda on the Floor of the House as part of the Administration’s plan to make the oversight role of Parliament “real and effective”.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said National and County Governments must work closely to serve the people better.

“It is in our unity that we can effectively transform our country,” he said.

Council of Governors Chairperson Anne Waiguru noted that there are no issues between the two levels of governments.

“We are focussed on the implementation of development projects and the delivery of services to wananchi,” she explained.