PRESIDENT RUTO OPENS FIRST KENYA EMBASSY IN FRENCH-SPEAKING WEST AFRICA

The Government is enhancing its diplomatic ties with African States to unlock trade and investment opportunities for Kenyans.

President William Ruto has said the Government is engaging other African governments to nurture mutually beneficial relations.

Speaking during the official opening of the Kenya Embassy in Dakar, Senegal, the President assured investors that the Government would support them to access investment opportunities across the continent.

The Kenyan chancery in Senegal is the first in Francophone Africa and will serve the region.

President Ruto was accompanied by Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei and Kenyan Ambassador to Senegal Purity Muhindi.

At the same function, the President announced that Kenya will open an embassy in Rabat, Morocco, later in the year.

“We will continue to push the limits for our investors and businesspeople to access more markets in Africa,” he said.

The President noted that Africa will account for 25 per cent of the world population by 2050, a market Kenya must plan and strategise for.

Later, President Ruto met Kenyans living in Senegal.

The embassy, he added, will help ease services and be a link to the government of Senegal and the private sector.