PRESIDENT RUTO PLEDGES TO ADDRESS SHA CHALLENGES

The government will review the Universal Health Coverage to resolve problematic issues pointed out by Kenyans, including Catholic bishops, President William Ruto has said.

Reiterating that the new health insurance is critical to providing all Kenyans with accessible healthcare, the President said the government will continue improving the model.

“I want to assure Kenyans and the bishops that we will rectify the issues they have pointed out because UHC will make sure no citizen is left behind,” he said on Saturday at Embu University grounds.

He was speaking during the ordination and installation of Bishop Peter Kimani Ndung’u as the new Bishop of Embu Diocese.

During a press briefing earlier in the week, the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops cited several issues, among them challenges facing UHC rollout.

The President later toured Embu Level IV Hospital and personally assured patients that the government is working round the clock to ensure that the new Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) operates smoothly.

Present at Bishop Ndung’u’s ordination ceremony were retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, the Rev Hubertus Matheus van Megen, Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya, and Cardinal John Njue.

President Ruto said he was building on his predecessor’s legacies in education, health and housing sectors.

On the Competency Based Curriculum, he said the government has finalised the buying of learning materials in readiness for the transition to Grade Nine in January 2025.

President Ruto pointed out that 46,000 Junior Secondary School interns have been absorbed under permanent and pensionable terms this year, and that 20,000 extra teachers will be recruited in the new year.

On the Affordable Housing Programme, the President said more than 160,000 units are under construction across the country. He said the housing projects in Embu County are 80 per cent complete.

Former President Kenyatta called on the Church to pray for the peace of the nation and urged Kenyans to shun tribalism.

“Let’s pray for our country. Let’s pray for each other. Let’s pray for reconciliation among leaders and citizens. Let’s shun tribalism and love one another,” he said.

He added: “We are Kenyans and Kenya cannot succeed if the people are divided, abusing and disrespecting each other.”

Deputy President Kindiki commended the Catholic Church for their work to improve the education, health and other sectors.

The Rev van Megen, who is also Pope Francis’ representative to Kenya, urged Bishop Ndung’u to serve all Kenyans without bias.

“Always keep in mind that you are not a bishop for a particular group of people, one tribe, a particular mountain, particular class or particular conviction. You are the Bishop of the Universal Church.”

Priot to his elevation by Pope Francis in August, Bishop Ndung’u, 58, served as the national chaplain of the Kenya Prisons Service.

Others at the ordination ceremony were Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, Cabinet Secretaries, MPs, MCAs and a host of other leaders.