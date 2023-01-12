PRESIDENT RUTO: POLICE WILL BE ADEQUATELY FUNDED TO SECURE THE COUNTRY

The National Police Service will be adequately resourced to enhance its capacity to work.

President William Ruto asked the service to utilise its funds prudently to secure Kenyans and their property.

He said the resources should be used to equip police officers with modern equipment to efficiently combat the ever evolving and sophisticated crimes in the country.

The President asked the Inspector General of Police not to allow crooks in the procurement chain to squander the funds.

“We will not allow funds allocated to the security sector to be abused by brokers,” he said.

The President made the remarks on Thursday during the 49th passing out parade for more than 900 General Service Unit officers in Embakasi, Nairobi County.

Present were Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, Inspector General of the National Police Service Japhet Koome and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

At the same time, the President said the government will operationalise County Policing Authority to enable County and National Governments to work together to confront insecurity in the country.

“We do not want matters of security to be an exclusive affair of the police; we want all citizens to be involved in security matters of their locality,” he added.

He asked those in the Police Service to steer clear of politics and instead focus on serving Kenyans.