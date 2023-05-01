PRESIDENT RUTO RALLIES HUMANITARIAN SUPPORT FOR SUDAN

President William Ruto today convened a virtual meeting with the heads of the United Nations agencies and other partners to mount a response to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

The meeting resolved that it is imperative to find ways to provide humanitarian support to the people of Sudan “with or without a ceasefire”.

“The humanitarian crisis in Sudan has reached catastrophic levels. The protagonists have declined to heed the calls by the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development, the African Union and the international community to cease fire,”the President said.

“Consequently, water, food and medicines are in short supply. Internally, the number of displaced people keeps rising as many more flee to neighboring countries.”

The meeting was attended by United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohamed, African Union Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat and former Prime Minister of Sudan Abdallah Hamdok.

The UN Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mr Martin Griffiths, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Mr Filippo Grandi and Daniel O’Malley from the International Committee of the Red Cross also attended the meeting.