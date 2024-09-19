PRESIDENT RUTO RECEIVES NEWLY APPOINTED INSPECTOR-GENERAL OF POLICE

President William Ruto received newly appointed Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja at State House Nairobi on Thursday and installed him to the rank and command of the National Police Service.

Mr Kanja fills the position left vacant following the resignation of former IG Japheth Koome on July 12, 2024.

President Ruto congratulated Mr Kanja on his appointment, terming it a milestone in the implementation of police reforms.

He expressed confidence in Mr Kanja, saying he was an experienced officer of long standing and would enhance command and control of the National Police Service and provide effective leadership.

“In Mr Kanja, you have a seasoned leader, disciplined career police officer and dedicated Kenyan. I have faith and belief in his ability to provide leadership in police service,” he said.

At the same time, President Ruto assured the police service that the government will give all the support required to tackle emerging security threats.

Urging police officers to always be sensitive to the needs of Kenyans, the President asked them to maintain peace and order so as to create an environment for the country’s socio-economic development.

“It’s clear to us that no meaningful development can be achieved without a secure and stable environment,” President Ruto noted.

The President noted that security is an important component in the achievement of the country’s national development goals.

“As police officers, you have a huge responsibility that comes with authority and accountability,” he said.

He pointed out that he had given the police financial autonomy so that they can perform their duties competently.

Meanwhile, the Head of State asked the police to be apolitical while discharging their duties. He asked them to serve all Kenyans fairly, irrespective of their political or ethnic affiliation.

“We want the police to be professional, independent and accountable while protecting Kenyans,” he said.

He said the government will facilitate the security sector, including police numbers, equipment and the necessary legislation to enable the service to secure all Kenyans and their property.

President Ruto said the rule of law was the bedrock for “our democracy”.

He said all Kenyans must obey, respect and submit to the rule of law, and called on all Kenyans to support security officers in the discharge of their duties.

The President urged independent institutions to work harmoniously, saying the government would not interfere with the work of the institutions.

“Our independent institutions should carry out their duties without blackmail, intimidation or interference from any quarters,” he said.

He added: “I want to commit that I will continue to respect and protect the independence of institutions of government.”