PRESIDENT RUTO RECEIVES REPORT ON CONDUCT OF JUSTICE SAID JUMA CHITEMBWE

President William Ruto Tuesday received the findings of the tribunal that was formed to investigate the conduct of suspended High Court Judge Said Juma Chitembwe.

The chair of the tribunal Justice Mumbi Ngugi said it found the judge guilty of gross misconduct.

“The tribunal unanimously found judge Chitembwe breached the Constitution while discharging his duties,” said Justice Ngugi.

President Ruto thanked the tribunal for expediting its work, noting that leadership comes with the responsibility and accountability.

The Head of State said the Constitution remains the guiding principle for all those who have been given the responsibility to serve Kenyans.

“I want to remind Kenyans that there are mechanisms to take care of any situation where someone is believed to have acted in contravention of the law while discharging public duties,” said President Ruto.

The President said he will act on the recommendations of the tribunal.

“I will do what the Constitution expects of me, ” said the President.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta suspended Justice Chitembwe last year and formed a tribunal to investigate his alleged misconduct.

Other members of the tribunal included Senior Counsel Fred Ojiambo, Justice Abida Ali Aroni,Justice Nzioki wa Makau, James Ochieng’ Oduol, Retired General Jackson Ndung’u and Dr Lydia Nzomo.