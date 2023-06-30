PRESIDENT RUTO UNVEILS ONLINE GOVERNMENT SERVICES

Kenyans can now access over 5,000 Government services online.

President William Ruto said the digitisation will enhance efficiency and inclusivity in service delivery.

The President said the system eliminates inefficiency, corruption, wastage and discrimination that is inherent in human interactions.

He noted that previously marginalised communities will no longer be excluded from Government services.

He spoke on Friday during the unveiling of Digital Government Services dubbed Gava Mkononi at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi.

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Cabinet Secretaries, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, private sector partners among others.

President Ruto said the services will also be available on the e-Citizen platform’s USSD code *2222# and Gava Express.

“Gava Express will be available in more than 250,000 M-Pesa shops, 28,000 KCB shops, 40,000 Equity shops and 22,000 Cooperative Bank shops to serve those without smartphones,” he explained.

The President noted that the Government will use a single Pay Bill 222 222, which the Treasury will manage.

He urged Kenyans to take advantage of digital training opportunities provided by the ICT Authority, which targets 20 million people.

The President said the remaining Government services will be digitised in 90 days.

During the same period, the Government will roll out digital identification documents.

He added that no Government service will be paid for in cash in the next one month.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo said the Free Wi-Fi project has been extended to markets and County Industrial Parks to enhance e-commerce.

“This automation, Health CS Susan Nakhumicha argued, will rid KEMSA of brokers and enhance transparency at the NHIF claims systems”.