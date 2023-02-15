PRESIDENT RUTO: WE ARE COMMITTED TO ENHANCING THE HEALTH OF EVERYONE

The Government will refine and repackage incentives to attract more healthcare providers in the country.

President William Ruto said such a facilitative framework will enhance the well-being of the people.

“We are committed to the active promotion of a healthcare system that is robustly attentive to preventive and curative healthcare,” he said.

He was speaking on Wednesday during the official opening of the AAR Hospital – Kiambu Road, Nairobi County.

He assured investors that Kenya is a safe, secure, stable democratic state anchored on the rule of law.

Further, the President explained that the country has a well developed legal system that guarantees the security of property rights.



“Our democracy is robust and accountable while the Judiciary is independent and effective. Kenya is a highly attractive investment spot,” he reiterated.

The President noted that the Government will intensify and sustain its commitment to improving Kenya’s economic competitiveness.

He added that the Government will endeavour to lower the cost of medicines and medical commodities.

“Our vision is to enhance the health of every Kenyan in order to make them live longer, happier and more productive.”