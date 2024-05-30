PRESIDENT RUTO: WE ARE DELIBERATE IN CREATING JOBS

The Government is putting in place robust measures to tackle youth unemployment in the country.

President William Ruto said the government is investing in vocational education to equip youth with market-ready knowledge, skills and competencies.

Additionally, he said the Government is setting up ICT Hubs across the country to expose youth to lucrative digital jobs that are already transforming the lives of many.

He said the Government is also negotiating for more jobs abroad under the export of labour programme.

President Ruto made the remarks on Thursday when he officially opened the Webuye West Technical and Vocational College and ICT Hub in Machakha, Bungoma.