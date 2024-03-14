PRESIDENT RUTO: WE ARE READY TO ROLL OUT UNIVERSAL HEALTH COVERAGE

President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to register for the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

The President said the government is keen on ensuring that no one is left behind as the implementation of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) gets underway.

In the programme, he said, low-income earners will contribute as low as KS300 a month, while the government will pay for those who are unable.

The Head of State said the new strategy will ensure that no Kenyan is driven into poverty because of high medical bills.

“We now have a law that establishes the Critical Illness Fund, which will be used to meet the cost of illnesses such as cancer. No Kenyan will have to sell his property to pay medical bills,” he said.

He made the remarks during the opening of the Belgut Technical Training Institute and Belgut TTI Digital Hub in Kericho County. The President is on a development tour of the South Rift.

Later, the President launched the tarmacking of the Kapsuser-Kipsolu and Kapsuser-Sosiot roads that will facilitate the sale of fresh produce in Belgut, Kericho County.

He also laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Talai Affordable Housing Project and commissioned the Kericho Town link roads.

He launched the Chesinendet Fresh Produce Market that will offer safe and decent space to more than 2,000 traders in Chepseon.

In Kericho Town, opened the Kericho Passport Centre; the 8th office after Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret, Kisii Nakuru and Embu.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Kericho Governor Eric Mutai, Cabinet Secretaries Kipchumba Murkomen, Florence Bore, Eliud Owalo, Alice Wahome and Ezekiel Machogu, MPs and MCAs were present.