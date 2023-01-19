PRESIDENT RUTO: WE MUST RUTHLESSLY TACKLE ALCOHOL ABUSE

President William Ruto has said the country must tackle alcoholism.

He said many lives were being lost and destroyed as a result of alcohol abuse.

“National and County Governments must work together to confront this [serious] problem.”

He said it is time alcohol is sold to designated areas only.

The President was speaking on Thursday during laying of the foundation stone of the Ruiru Affordable Housing Project, Kings Boma Estate in Kiambu County.

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, CSs Zachariah Njeru, Moses Kuria, Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi, MPs Simon Kingara (Ruiru), Gathoni Wamuchomba (Githunguri) and Gitonga Mukunji (Manyatta).

Johana Ng’eno (Emurua Dikirr), Alice Ng’ang’a (Thika Town), John Njuguna (Kiambaa), Anne Wamuratha (Kiambu), James Wamacukuru (Kabete) and Elijah Kururia (Gatundu North) were also there.

The President insisted that his administration was on course to delivering 200,000 affordable urban housing units annually.

“Construction materials will be sourced locally, so will be labour because we want to engage our youth in gainful employment,” he said.

Mr Gachagua said the Government will keep launching development projects in every part of Kenya.

“No area will be left behind in our quest to making our country more equal,” he said.