PRESIDENT RUTO: WE SHALL OVERCOME

Kenya will overcome the challenges it is facing, President William Ruto has said.

The President said the confidence shown by the international community is an indicator that the country is on the path to recovery.

“The international community, which had blacklisted Kenya, has shown a renewed confidence in our country and are willing to provide funds.”

He added that the current drought is episodic and will soon end, noting that the government was working to improve food security in the country.

“We must eliminate hunger in our country. This means we must empower our farmers to produce more and this is why we are subsidising fertiliser among other measures.

The President said the government has intentionally decided to work with leaders across the political divide to solve the challenges facing the country.

“We are taking the right steps to ensure a better Kenya for everyone.”

He made the remarks at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi, during the National Prayers Day held on Tuesday.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, his spouse Dorcas Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, First Lady Rachel Ruto, Attorney General Justin Muturi, Cabinet Secretaries among other leaders, were present.

Mr Gachagua said the government was determined to drive Kenya to prosperity.

On his part, Hon Mudavadi said it is through unity that Kenya will be made stronger and more successful.

The clergy asked politicians to work together for the success of Kenyans.

The First Lady said through prayers, Kenya stands a big chance to confront the challenges of unemployment, insecurity, drought and famine.

Mrs Gachagua asked Kenyans to continue praying for the country.

“Prayers foster harmony, unity and peace that are ingredients of societal transformation,” she said.

