PRESIDENT RUTO: WE WILL ENSURE COUNTIES GET FUNDS ON TIME

President William Ruto has committed to timely disbursement of funds to County Governments.

He said this will hasten devolution and smoothen service delivery.

The President noted that the devolved units of administration are at the centre of Kenya’s development.

He pledged to work closely with counties and “scale up our partnership”, particularly in agriculture, security, health and housing.

“There is evident transformation that has come about through devolution and as such, we must support counties,” he said.

He was addressing the 9th National and County Coordinating Summit that is taking place in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Council of Governors Chairman Ann Waiguru, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, Attorney General Justin Muturi, Governors, among other guests, were present.

The President asked the leaders to endeavour to enhance harmony among themselves, unite and routinely engage.

He explained that the culture of hostility, confrontation and litigation is disruptive, inefficient and wasteful.

“It delays implementation, denies Kenyans their right to services; we must be united in purpose.”

Mr Gachagua said it was the focus of the Government to ensure devolution succeeds.

He noted that through cordial and constructive engagement with the National Government, counties have the power to transform Kenya.