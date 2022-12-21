PRESIDENT RUTO: WE WILL IMPROVE POLICE OFFICERS WORKING CONDITIONS

President William Ruto has said the Government will ensure the police have adequate resources to execute their mandate.

He said the Government will also work towards improving the working conditions of police officers.

He made the remarks on Wednesday during the official opening of the National Police Leadership Academy in Ngong’, Kajiado County.

The President asked police officers to be professional, and keep off politics.

Earlier in the morning, President Ruto appointed a taskforce to look into the reforms in the police service.

President Ruto asked government institutions to avoid working in silos and seek partnerships that will enhance service delivery to the people.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who was also present at the function, noted that the Academy will impact useful leadership skills that will boost service delivery in the Police Service.

“The future of policing is going to be knowledge-driven,” added Mr Gachagua.