PRESIDENT RUTO: WE WILL INVEST IN BLUE ECONOMY TO CREATE JOBS AND EMPOWER THE PEOPLE

The government will unlock the potential of the blue economy at the coast through infrastructure development among other programmes.

President William Ruto said the government will make investments that will create jobs for those at the bottom of the economic pyramid.

Fishermen will be equipped, provided with skills and technology to enable them venture into deep sea fishing.

“In order to align the undeniable opportunities in the Blue Economy, we must invest the capital available where it will create the most jobs: at the bottom of the pyramid,” he said.

The President said the government has demonstrated its commitments on the blue economy agenda by establishing an exclusive ministry dedicated to its affairs.

Illegal and unregulated fishing, which is destroying marine ecosystems in the country, will be stopped.

He spoke during the launch of Community Grants at Liwatoni Fisheries Complex, Mombasa County.

During the event, Sh321 Million was given to 142 community groups to benefit 20,000 people in the five participating counties, Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Tana River, and Lamu.

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Cabinet Secretaries Salim Mvurya, Moses Kuria, Florence Bore, Governor Abdulswamad Nassir (Mombasa), Fatuma Achani (Kwale), Gideon Mung’aro (Kilifi), Dhadho Godhana (Tana River), Issa Timamy (Lamu), and Christine Kilalo (DG Taita Taveta)

Mr Gachagua said the government will deliver on its pledges especially uplifting those at the lower echelons of the economic pyramid.