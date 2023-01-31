PRESIDENT RUTO: WE WILL PROTECT THE VULNERABLE.

President William Ruto has called on development partners to complement government programmes aimed at transforming the lives of Kenyans.

The President said the government is keen on implementing programmes that will uplift the underprivileged and vulnerable citizens in the society, especially children.

Speaking at State House Nairobi during a meeting with The Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, (TCIFF) chairman Sir Chris Hohn, the President welcomed the support of development partners in education, child protection, healthcare, nutrition and climate change.

He said even though the government has made significant progress in the health sector, more needed to be done to achieve universal health care to cater for those at the bottom of the Economic pyramid.

“We have partnered with counties on a shilling for shilling basis for training and remuneration of health workers, however, we need equipment and technology,” he said.

The President said the government will scale up awareness and implementation of the Children’s Act to protect children.

Mr Hohn said TCIFF will support underprivileged Kenyans through bursaries, championing laws to protect minors and increasing community health workers across the country.

He also said the fund will support efforts to mitigate climate change.