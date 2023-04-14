PRESIDENT RUTO: WE WILL PROVIDE CLEAN WATER TO ALL KENYANS

The Government will upscale investment in sustainable water-related infrastructure.

President William Ruto said this will ensure that the country is water secure.

“It will save lives and improve people’s health,” he said during the commissioning of the Sh2.7 Billion Mavoko Water Supply Project.

He said the project will serve more than 500,000 people in Mavoko, Athi River, Mlolongo and Syokimau.

It will inject an additional 12 million litres of daily water supply to households.

The President noted that he was committed to working with all leaders, their political stand notwithstanding, to empower Kenyans.

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti lauded the Government for the huge investment in the water project.

“This is not time for politics; we have more important issues to deal with,” she said.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua said the government was committed on serving Kenyans.