RUTO ASKS INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY TO PUSH FOR CLEAN GREEN TECHNOLOGIES

President William Ruto has appealed to the international community to take bold steps to mitigate the effects of climate change.

He said it was unfair for developed countries to continue powering their industries using highly polluting and emissions-generating fossil fuel technologies.

The President noted that climate change — as a result of pollution — has affected Africa the most despite being the least contributor of global pollution.

“It is now imperative for the international community to urgently undertake resolute climate action programmes to reverse climate change,” he said.

He made the remarks on Friday night during the Mo Ibrahim African Leadership Ceremony held at Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi. The event celebrated the 2021 Ibrahim Laureate President Mahamadou Issoufou, former President of Niger.

The President asked African leaders to speak boldly on issues affecting the continent, especially on unfair treatment by international institutions.

He said the leaders must push for radical reform of multilateral financial institutions and the international financial system to make it more just.

“The reform will liberate Africa and provide the fiscal space necessary to invest in the infrastructures and institutions needed to support the global transition to clean, green, African industrialisation.”

President Ruto said Africa has the potential of being a global industrial powerhouse as it has the most green energy in the world.

“The global energy and industrial transition is inevitable, and it will find Africa ready and waiting,” he said.

Present were Mo Ibrahim, the Founder and Chair of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Nigeria Vice President H.E. Yemi Osinbajo, former Liberia President Ellen Sirleaf, former President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger, Charles Michel, Nasi Rwigema, Founder and CEO of Umwuga, MIF Now Generation Network.