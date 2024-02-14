RUTO: CONSTRUCTION OF STALLED MAU MAU ROADS TO RESUME

The government will resume construction of the 200km Mau Mau roads, President William Ruto has announced.

The President said the government has overcome debt challenges that had slowed key development programmes, including the Mau Mau roads.

He said the roads will ease the transport of people and goods, facilitate trade and spur economic growth.

The Head of State made the remarks at Nyambari in Lari Constituency, Kiambu County, during the construction launch of the Uplands-Kiijabe-Maai Mahiu road.

The President also laid the foundation stone for Soko Mjinga Market in the same constituency.

The market will provide a safe environment for traders and consumers away from the busy Nairobi-Naivasha highway.

Later, he commissioned the Kangema Kenya Medical Training College, Murang’a County.

He emphasised the government’s commitment to ensure all Kenyans have access to quality healthcare.

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Governor Kimani Wamatangi, MPs led by the Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and MCAs.