RUTO: LAST MILE ROAD CONNECTIVITY WILL LINK KENYANS TO MORE OPPORTUNITIES

The Government will intensify its focus on the last mile road connectivity to boost access to resources and services.

President William Ruto said more funds will be put in the upgrading of roads in a move that will also spur trade at the grassroots.

He said better roads will guarantee farmers, especially of fresh produce, better income.

“When we trade more it means more employment opportunities for our youth,” he explained.

The President spoke on Thursday in Boiman in Ol Joro Orok where he launched the tarmacking of the Boiman – Kwa Mumbi roads.

He said the 44-Kilometre stretch is a lifeline to the milk, vegetables and potatoes farmers in the County as it connects them to better markets.

He noted that the last mile connectivity that Kenya Rural Roads Authority is driving will ensure that no part of the country is left behind.

“With better roads, Kenyans will easily access resources, crucial services and opportunities.”

The President said other ongoing works in the county include the 55-Kilometre Captain Ndemi – Ndunyu Njeru, 41-Kilometre Engineer – Gathera, 45-Kilometre Maili Kumi – Shameta, 55-Kilometre Shamata – Uruku, 23-Kilometre Gilgil – Machinery and the 28-Kilometre Tumaini -Kabazi roads.

Those that have been earmarked for rehabilitation, he added, are the 14-Kilometre Nyahururu – Boiman, 14-Kilometre Maili Nne – Maili Kumi and the 8-Kilometre Kirasha – Sulmac roads.

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Governor of Nyandarua County Moses Badilisha, MPs and MCAs.