RUTO: PARLIAMENTARIANS MUST ENGAGE FOR DELIVERY OF THEIR MANDATE

Members of Parliament must routinely engage for effective discharge of their mandate.

President William Ruto said through debating, consulting and negotiating, the leaders can agree on how to move Kenya forward.

He regretted that picketing, heckling and demonstrations were gaining currency in tackling disagreements.

“Parliament is not a place for holding other institutions at ransom. Its signature should be conversing with each other.”

He said how Members handle disagreement demonstrates their grasp of their parliamentary mandate.

The President noted that the emerging trend of litigating disagreements through the courts contradicts the essential purpose of parliamentary institutions.

“It also demonstrates failure of Parliament at the level of the institution, and the member concerned,” he said.

The President was addressing the National Assembly Post-Election Seminar on Monday in Mombasa County.

He said it is time for the leadership of Parliament to take a stand and decisively discourage the prosecution of parliamentary business in courts.

“Let us resolve our issues within the Assembly. That is our platform.”

Appreciating the role that the Constituencies Development Fund play in transforming lives, the President said that the Treasury will stick to a disbursement schedule aligned to revenue projections and actual collections.

“Let us work with what is actually possible. I count on your understanding and leadership to minimise non-essential expenditure.”

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Deputy Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces in South Africa Sylvia Lucas and Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Stephen Twigg were present.