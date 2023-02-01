RUTO: WE MUST RUTHLESSLY DISMANTLE TERROR NETWORKS IN THE HORN OF AFRICA

President William Ruto has said the war against terrorism in the Horn of Africa calls for a collective effort.



He noted that the region must adopt a common strategy for combating terrorism and associated criminality.



He said through common endeavour, leaders have the power to rebuild stable societies and secure the people’s well-being.



“We must dismantle terror networks and financial support infrastructure; this must be complemented by countering radicalisation and the propagation of extremism,” he said.



The President was speaking on Wednesday in Mogadishu during the Somalia Frontline States Summit on regional efforts towards stabilisation of Somalia and eradication of terrorism.



He asked the people of Somalia to rise up bravely to seize back their country from the clutches of the al-Shabaab terrorist group.In particular, President Ruto pointed out the involvement of local communities in countering al Shabaab terrorists as “extremely brave and remarkable”.



“We congratulate President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on this radical strategic turnaround and the success that is now evident in many parts of Somalia.”

In order to sustain the resurgent momentum of the achievements made by Somalia, President Ruto explained, “it is time to firmly commit to improve our overall capacity to intervene effectively”.



“This can be achieved by enhancing the complementary mobilisation of law enforcement, intelligence and financial resources.”

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh, Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, among other leaders, were present.