RUTO: WE WILL PURSUE DATA PROTECTION REGIME THAT IS PRO-TRANSFORMATION

President William Ruto has said the Government will pursue a data protection regime that serves public interest.



He said this will be achieved by ensuring that there is sufficient information for effective and efficient delivery of services.

However, this will be pursued without compromising private data.



“But we must also ensure that criminals do not hide under data protection or exploit it to perpetuate crime,” he said.



The President was speaking on Friday at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre during the observation of the International Data Privacy Day.



He also officially launched the Data Protection Registration system. For Kenya to realise the maximum potential of the Digital Superhighway, he explained, we must have a clear data management plan that is promotive of our agenda for the digital economy.The government, he added, will partner with stakeholders to expand the space for creativity and innovation.“It is our intention to ensure that Kenya reaps its overdue dividends from the heavy investment in ICT infrastructure made over the last two decades.”The President noted that over the next five years, the Government will construct more than 100,000 kilometres of national fibre-optic network.



This, he added, will help achieve universal broadband connectivity in the country to enhance Government service delivery.“We are developing the Digital Master Plan and establishing a regional hub to promote the large-scale development of software for export.”He promised to support the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner to acquire the requisite capacity to effectively perform its functions.



“Our commitment to competitiveness, innovation, digitisation, automation and the digital economy requires a credible and legitimate facilitator to anchor investor confidence.”