RUTO: WE WILL WORK WITH ALL LEADERS TO MOVE KENYA FORWARD

President William Ruto has said he will work with all elected leaders to serve Kenyans.

He said there will be no boundaries the Government’s quest to make Kenya a better country for all.

The President said for far too long, Kenya has been held hostage by merchants of political blackmail, ethnic politics and personality cults.

“But this has been overtaken by our fresh and people-centred politics. That is how we can develop the country together.”

He was speaking on Sunday during an interdenominational church service at the Nakuru Athletics Club in Nakuru County.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Cabinet Secretaries, Governors, Principal Secretaries, MPs, MCAs, among other leaders were present.

The President said it is time “we unchained ourselves from stale politics” to unleash the potential of the country.

Mr Gachagua said despite the [many] tribulations that they faced in the hands of the past regime, they will not revenge.

He noted that Police Service is professional and independent.

“The police will continue discharging its mandate in accordance with the law. We will not engage them in political assignments.”

Mr Mudavadi said the Government was focussed on uniting and changing the lives of millions of Kenyans.

He said all Kenyans will be served with fairness “because we are a maturing economy”

He asked former President Uhuru Kenya to retire in peace.

“You transited and you cannot engage in a reverse gear. Do not try to divert us and force us to go off the track. You must allow your successors to serve Kenyans,” he said.

Council of Governors Chairman Ann Waiguru and her Nakuru counterpart Susan Kihika pointed out that Governors — their political disposition notwithstanding — will keep working with the National Government “for swift transformation of our country”.