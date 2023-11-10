SAUDI ARABIA IS AN IMPORTANT PARTNER IN ENERGY AND TRADE

President William Ruto has called for enhanced collaboration between Saudi Arabia and Africa in the development and sustainable exploitation of clean energy.

The President observed that the combined hydrocarbon and green energy resources of Africa and Saudi Arabia hold enough promise to meet current and future global energy demands.

“If we work together, we can provide the world with effective solutions to to the global clinate crisis,” added.

He made the remarks at the in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Head of State said Africa is keen on forging a stronger trade and investment partnership with Arab nations to foster regional and global stability.

He appealed to Arab nations to explore investment opportunities in the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement and make Kenya their gateway.

“This emerging market is hungry for development and abounds with attractive investment opportunities,” he added.

To cultivate skilled workers, promote sustained productivity and competitiveness, the President underscored the need for partnership in education, training and human capital development.

He proposed that Africa and Saudi Arabia

work together to confront contemporary security threats and outbreaks of conflict and war in neighbouring states.

“I see great potential for us to strengthen our complementarity in this sphere and institute a vast belt of peace, security, stability and prosperity covering the Middle East and Africa,” he said.

Present were Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Comoros President and Chairperson of the African Union Azali Assoumani, Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit and Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki.